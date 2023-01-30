Icy road causes crash that injures 4 in Henry County

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Chillicothe man was spared injury, but three of his passengers were among four people injured in an accident Sunday evening in Henry County in west central Missouri.

Sixty-six-year-old Mark Miller of Chillicothe was the driver of a truck that was hit by another truck at an intersection of two lettered routes. Taken by EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton were 36-year-old Blaze Counts, 41-year-old Elmo Fannon, and 58-year-old Mark Doleman, all of Windsor. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate.

A truck driven by 39-year-old Kyle Wolfed of Clinton slid on the icy road, failed to halt for a stop sign, and collided with the Miller vehicle. A passenger with Wolfed, a 16-year-old boy, received moderate injuries and also was taken by EMS to the hospital in Clinton.

Only Miller and Fannon were using seat belts, all other occupants were not. Both trucks were demolished.

