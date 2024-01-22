Icy conditions lead to crash and injury southwest of Braymer

Kyle G. Kelly, a 27-year-old man from Braymer, Missouri, sustained minor injuries following a vehicle accident on Soo Line Drive, about three miles southwest of Braymer, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The crash occurred at 5:30 p.m. on January 21, 2024, under road conditions marked by ice.

Kelly was navigating eastbound in his 2005 Chevrolet Blazer when he lost control of the vehicle on the icy road as he descended a hill. The SUV skidded off the right side of the roadway, became airborne over a creek bed, and impacted the opposite side before overturning. The Chevrolet came to a halt on its wheels, facing southwest, after striking the creek bed.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol noted that Kelly was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. He was transported to Liberty Hospital by Caldwell County Ambulance for treatment.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

The Chevrolet Blazer sustained total damage and is slated to be removed by family members at a later date.

