Icy bridge floor causes crash sending man to Hedrick Medical Center

A Kirksville man sustained moderate injuries as the result of a pickup truck losing control on an ice-covered bridge three miles east of Meadville Thursday morning.

An ambulance transported 69-year-old Harry Jayne to Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe.

The pickup traveled west on Highway 36 before it ran off the right side of the road, which totaled the vehicle.

Jayne wore a safety device, with assistance provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office as well as Meadville and Brookfield fire departments.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares