The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Trenton will hold an ice cream social at the Trenton Rock Barn to celebrate the Missouri bicentennial.

Free ice cream and cupcakes will be served on August 10 from 5 to 7 pm. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Trenton Police Department’s Shop with a Cop Program. The ice cream social is sponsored by Allen and Linda Berry, Kendall Foster Crop Insurance, State Farm Dillon Harp Agency, and Tolson Grain and Livestock.

The State Historical Society of Missouri reports August 10th will mark the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s entry as the 24th state in the United States.

