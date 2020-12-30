Ice-covered Interstate 35 causes rollover crash injuring two

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Two Texas men sustained injuries when a car traveled off snow and ice-covered Interstate 35 and overturned a quarter of a mile north of Pattonsburg on Wednesday morning, December 30th.

The driver 26-year-old Sadiki Kashindi and passenger 24-year-old Kevin Ramazani, both of Dallas, Texas, were transported by ambulance to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with minor injuries.

The car traveled north on I-35 before it reportedly lost control at the 78.4-mile marker and ran off the east side of the road. The undercarriage struck the ground before the vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels.

The vehicle was totaled and both occupants wore seat belts.

