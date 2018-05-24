I-70 near Kansas City will be CLOSED between I-435 and I-470 beginning June 8

Local News May 24, 2018 KTTN News
Road Closed

Major traffic impacts are expected in early June in the Kansas City area when Interstate 70 will be COMPLETELY CLOSED in both directions between I-435 and I-470.

The closure, which will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 8 and last until approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, June 11, is needed to enable demolition of the Pittman Road, Crysler Avenue and Phelps Road bridges over I-70.

The Missouri Department of Transportation encourages motorists to plan ahead. They MUST follow the signed detour using I-470 and I-435, or find an alternate route. All work is weather permitting.

    • Eastbound I-70 ramp closures include:
      • Manchester Trafficway to eastbound I-70.
      • Northbound and southbound I-435 ramps to eastbound I-70.
      • Blue Ridge Cutoff ramp to eastbound I-70.
      • Highway 40 ramp to eastbound I-70.
      • Blue Ridge Blvd. Ramp to eastbound I-70.
      • Noland Road ramp to eastbound I-70.
    • Westbound I-70 ramp closures include:
      • Northbound and southbound I-470/Route 291 ramps to westbound I-70.
      • Lee’s Summit Road ramp to westbound I-70.
      • Noland Road ramp to westbound I-70.
      • Highway 40 ramp to westbound I-70.
    • Eastbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane from Manchester Trafficway to Blue Ridge Cutoff. Any traffic that does not follow the detour onto southbound I-435 will be moved off at Blue Ridge Cutoff.
    • Westbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane before the Route 291 and the I-470 interchange. All traffic will be routed onto southbound Route 291/I-470.
    • Southbound Route 291 just north of I-70 will be reduced to one lane to accommodate merging traffic from westbound I-70.
Tags

