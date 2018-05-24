I-70 near Kansas City will be CLOSED between I-435 and I-470 beginning June 8

Major traffic impacts are expected in early June in the Kansas City area when Interstate 70 will be COMPLETELY CLOSED in both directions between I-435 and I-470.

The closure, which will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 8 and last until approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, June 11, is needed to enable demolition of the Pittman Road, Crysler Avenue and Phelps Road bridges over I-70.

The Missouri Department of Transportation encourages motorists to plan ahead. They MUST follow the signed detour using I-470 and I-435, or find an alternate route. All work is weather permitting.

Eastbound I-70 ramp closures include: Manchester Trafficway to eastbound I-70. Northbound and southbound I-435 ramps to eastbound I-70. Blue Ridge Cutoff ramp to eastbound I-70. Highway 40 ramp to eastbound I-70. Blue Ridge Blvd. Ramp to eastbound I-70. Noland Road ramp to eastbound I-70. Westbound I-70 ramp closures include: Northbound and southbound I-470/Route 291 ramps to westbound I-70. Lee’s Summit Road ramp to westbound I-70. Noland Road ramp to westbound I-70. Highway 40 ramp to westbound I-70. Eastbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane from Manchester Trafficway to Blue Ridge Cutoff. Any traffic that does not follow the detour onto southbound I-435 will be moved off at Blue Ridge Cutoff. Westbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane before the Route 291 and the I-470 interchange. All traffic will be routed onto southbound Route 291/I-470. Southbound Route 291 just north of I-70 will be reduced to one lane to accommodate merging traffic from westbound I-70.



