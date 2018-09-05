I-35 to be resurfaced between Eagleville and Iowa line

Part two of a project will bring a new, smoother surface to Interstate 35 in Harrison County. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted Herzog Construction Company of St. Joseph to resurface I-35 between Route N at Eagleville and the Iowa state line.

The contractor completed concrete patching and bridge work earlier this construction season to prepare the road for resurfacing.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 20, the contractor will mill off the old surface and lay down new asphalt on this section of interstate. All ramps within the project limits will also be milled and resurfaced.

One lane of I-35 will remain open at all times during the project, though it may be necessary to close on and off ramps periodically. Notice of all ramp closures will be given in advance, if at all possible. Crews will work six days per week. All work should be completed on or before Nov. 1, 2018.