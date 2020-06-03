I-35 resurfacing project to begin sooner than expected

The resurfacing portion of an improvement project along the Interstate 35 corridor in Clinton County has been advanced and will begin earlier than anticipated. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to resurface I-35 between the DeKalb County line and Shoal Creek near Exit 48.

Some partial and full-depth concrete patching began in mid-May and should wrap up this week. This patching is to prepare for the asphalt portion of the project, which is now scheduled to begin June 22 instead of in August, as previously announced.

One lane in each direction is expected to remain open throughout the project. Due to the nature of some work, lane closures may remain up around-the-clock. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project, which is scheduled to end Sept. 2, 2020.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.

