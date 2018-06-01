I-35 project in Harrison County to begin June 4th

A long-awaited project will bring a new, smoother surface to Interstate 35 in Harrison County. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted Herzog Construction Company of St. Joseph to resurface I-35 between Route N at Eagleville and the Iowa state line.

The contractor will first complete some concrete patching beginning Monday, June 4. They plan to begin patching in the northbound lanes, then move to the southbound lanes. The interstate could be reduced to one lane around the work through the beginning of July.

Bridge work at the state line will also be part of the project. Repair to a northbound expansion joint is scheduled to begin June 18 and continue through mid-July. Also during this time, guardrail repair and median work will take place along the entire length of the project.

The concrete patching, bridge work, guardrail and median work are to prepare the road for resurfacing, which is planned to begin after Labor Day weekend and should be complete by mid-October.

All scheduled roadwork is weather permitting and subject to change.

