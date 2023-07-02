Hydroplaning incident on Highway 36 leaves driver with minor injuries

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A driver escaped with minor injuries after her vehicle hydroplaned and collided with a guardrail on Friday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and provided details of the incident.

The accident occurred on July 1, 2023, at approximately 8:33 PM, on Highway 36, one-half mile east of Callao near Macon. Trooper Fuller (537) documented the incident in the accident report, which involved a 2021 Jeep driven by Lizzy R. Sweet, a 21-year-old female from New Cambria, Missouri.

According to the report, the eastbound Jeep hydroplaned due to wet road conditions. The vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway, colliding with a guardrail. The force of the impact resulted in the Jeep sustaining significant damage, rendering it a total loss. Still Towing was called to the scene to remove the vehicle.

Lizzy R. Sweet, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered only minor injuries in the crash. She was transported to Samaritan Hospital in Macon by private vehicle for further evaluation and treatment.

