Hy-Vee voluntarily recalls several Hy-Vee Mealtime Asian Entrees

Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling seven of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Asian Entrees after discovering the liquid egg used to make the fried rice contains milk, which is not declared on the product label.

The voluntary recall includes seven varieties of Asian dishes in 16-ounce or 20-ounce plastic containers and best if used by dates of Sept. 14, 2019, or Sept. 15, 2019. The expiration date can be found on the label on the top of the plastic lid.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

The product was distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Below is a list of products that are being voluntarily recalled. The UPC and Lot Code can be found on the label on the bottom of the plastic container.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 2 Shares