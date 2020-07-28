Hy-Vee to offer flu vaccine beginning August 17th

Hy-Vee announces that the flu vaccine will be available at pharmacy locations throughout its eight-state region without an appointment or prescription, and will also be offered via a drive-up option at Hy-Vee pharmacy locations between August 17th and October 31, 2020. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year to prevent getting and spreading the flu virus.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Hy-Vee continues to follow CDC guidelines for safety and precautions. The stores, including pharmacy areas, maintain enhanced cleaning regimens, social distancing protocols, and Plexiglas shields at registers and customer service counters. Below are key measures Hy-Vee has implemented to ensure the safe administration of immunizations for patients and pharmacy team members:

All Hy-Vee pharmacy team members are required to wear face masks at all times, including while administering immunizations.

Any patient with COVID-19-like symptoms or who has had prolonged exposure to a positive case should wait the appropriate amount of time prior to receiving their vaccine for the health and safety of patients and team members.

Patients receiving a vaccination will need to wear a face covering.

Flu Vaccines

Drive-up flu vaccines will be offered in the parking lot of many Hy-Vee pharmacy locations between Monday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 31 during the following times each week*:

Monday: 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

Thursday: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hy-Vee pharmacists conduct a screening process to ensure that they are administering the vaccine type most beneficial for each individual. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other immunizations at no charge.

Flu vaccines are available at Hy-Vee pharmacies on a walk-in/drive-up basis without a prescription as allowed per state law during regular pharmacy hours. Hy-Vee pharmacists can administer the flu vaccine to individuals

