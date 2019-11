Hy-Vee stores will provide complimentary meals for veterans and active-duty military members in recognition and thanks for their service during their annual Veterans Day breakfasts Monday.

Veterans will also receive 10% off of their grocery total on Veterans Day.

Hy-Vee and Hallmark will offer free cards to customers for an opportunity to express appreciation to men and women currently serving overseas. In cooperation with the non-profit A Million Thanks, the goal is to collect 100,000 cards.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares