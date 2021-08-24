Hy-Vee pharmacies now offering flu shots with no appointment necessary

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Hy-Vee, Inc. announces today that the flu vaccine is now available inside its more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations, with no appointment or prescription necessary. Drive-thru flu clinics will also be offered at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations throughout the company’s eight-state region on select days through October 30, 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends individuals 6 months of age and older get a flu vaccine each year to prevent getting and spreading the flu virus.

For the second consecutive year, drive-thru flu clinics will be offered outside of many Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations between now and Saturday, October 30, during the following times each week:

Tuesday & Thursdays: 3-7 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hy-Vee pharmacists conduct a screening process prior to vaccination to ensure each individual is receiving the most beneficial flu vaccine for their health. Both regular and high-dose flu vaccines are available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other immunizations at no charge. At this time, all vaccine patients must wear a mask during their vaccination, according to CDC guidelines.

Currently, flu vaccines are available without a prescription during regular pharmacy hours to patients 6 months and older at our Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota locations; or 3 years and older in Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin locations, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ PREP Act.

Hy-Vee will also be offering workplace vaccination clinics using its fleet of Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles and Hy-Vee Health Trailers. Employers who wish to schedule an onsite clinic for their employees can email [email protected] for more details. Clinics are typically held from September through November.

