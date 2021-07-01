Hy-Vee partners with national suppliers to fight hunger

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Hy-Vee Inc. will again partner with Kellogg’s and Keurig Dr. Pepper for the second year of its End Summer Hunger campaign. This year, Chobani has also joined the campaign that helps to provide meals to children and families in need through the Feeding America network of food banks. During the month of July, for every qualifying purchase made at a Hy-Vee grocery store, Kellogg’s, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Chobani, and Hy-Vee will help provide one meal* to families in need this summer.

“COVID-19 has caused the number of people experiencing food insecurity to double in many areas across our eight-state region. Even as the pandemic wanes, the increase in those who are food insecure remains at an all-time high and will continue to be for quite some time,” said Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications for Hy-Vee. “Hy-Vee, along with our partners, are proud to support Feeding America with this campaign to ensure families have access to meals no matter what time of year it is.”

During the school year, 22 million children have access to free or reduced-cost meals at school. But less than 4 million kids receive similar meals through USDA Summer Food Service Programs, leaving a gap of 18 million children who may not know where their meals will come from over the summer.

Donations will be made through the purchase of select products at Hy-Vee’s more than 280 retail grocery stores. There is no limit to the number of product purchases per customer. Products include Kellogg’s EGGO Waffles, Frosted Mini-Wheats Cereal, Nutri-Grain Bars, Cheez-It, Town House CLUB, and Toasted crackers; select Bai (six-pack), Evian (six-pack), Core (six-pack), and Green Mountain Coffee; and select Chobani Greek Yogurt.

“Kellogg is proud to partner once again with Hy-Vee, Keurig Dr. Pepper, and Chobani to help provide meals to children and families this summer,” said Shane Sgambelluri, vice president, regional grocery sales for Kellogg. “We know that summer can be a difficult time for families, as the school meals they rely on aren’t available. This program is part of our commitment to fight hunger and create Better Days for people in communities across the country.”

“Hy-Vee has been a valued partner of Keurig Dr. Pepper for many years, and we are proud to once again be a part of the End Summer Hunger campaign. With school out for the summer and children in need, it’s critical that we come together and address food insecurity,” said Andrew Archambault, chief customer officer at Keurig Dr. Pepper.

“Chobani is proud to be partnering with Hy-Vee and their End Summer Hunger campaign to fight for a future where no child goes hungry,” said Federico Muyshondt, chief commercial officer at Chobani. “We believe ending child hunger is a responsibility. Collaborating with Hy-Vee and our friends in the food industry can help ensure more children and their families in need have access to nutritious food.”

“Feeding America member food banks work hard to ensure children who receive free or reduced-cost meals at school will have enough food during the summer to be healthy and free from worry. We are thankful to Hy-Vee, Kellogg, Keurig Dr. Pepper, and Chobani for joining us in the fight to end hunger and helping families who need it most through the End Summer Hunger campaign,” said Lauren Biedron, Feeding America vice president of corporate partnerships.

End Summer Hunger runs the entire month of July. To increase awareness regarding hunger in the summer, Hy-Vee is partnering with Freedom Rock® artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II who will travel to four Hy-Vee stores across the company’s region and paint murals that illustrate the issue of hunger. Sorensen will appear in Lincoln, Nebraska; Sioux City, Iowa; Rochester, Minnesota; and Madison, Wisconsin, July 15 – 18, 2021. Further details regarding Sorensen’s appearances will be shared at a later date.

*From July 1 through July 31, Hy-Vee will donate $0.10 for every participating product purchased. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Hy-Vee guarantees a minimum contribution of $100,000, with a maximum donation of $150,000.

