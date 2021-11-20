Hy-Vee now offering free COVID-19 booster vaccines to all individuals aged 18 and older

Hy-Vee, Inc. announces today that free Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available to all individuals ages 18 and older at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a booster dose for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least 6 months after their second vaccine dose, and a booster dose for Janssen (J&) vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least 2 months after their first vaccine dose.

Patients can schedule their COVID-19 vaccination in advance by visiting the Hy-Vee website. The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose providing they follow the booster timeline of their primary vaccine manufacturer (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna: at least 6 months after the second dose; Janssen: at least 2 months after the second dose). Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different vaccine type for their booster. The CDC’s recommendations allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine primary series (doses 1 and 2) is authorized for individuals 12 years of age and older. The second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be administered at least 21 days after the first dose; however, a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is ONLY available for those individuals ages 18 and older, and should be administered at least 6 months after the second dose.

Currently, the Moderna vaccine primary series (doses 1 and 2) is authorized for individuals 18 years of age and older. The second dose of the Moderna vaccine should be administered at least 28 days after the first dose. A booster dose of the Moderna vaccine should be administered at least 6 months after the second dose.

Currently, the Janssen primary dose is authorized for individuals 18 years of age and older. A booster dose of the J&J vaccine should be administered at least 2 months after the primary dose.

Individuals ages 18 and older receiving a COVID-19 first, second, booster, or third vaccine dose can receive their flu shot during the same appointment by requesting it with the pharmacy team.

It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Hy-Vee website.