Hy-Vee now holds Guinness World Records title for largest serving of pancakes

The big event took place in Blue Springs, Missouri, where Hy-Vee broke a Guinness World Records title for the largest serving of pancakes.

The event marks the launch of the company’s new “Best Breakfast in America” menu. All 13,000 pancakes were donated to Harvesters – The Community Food Network, which is the regional food bank in the greater Kansas City area, and are expected to feed 6,500 individuals or more than 1,600 families in need across Missouri and Kansas.

The record was broken at the Blue Springs Hy-Vee, where 18 Hy-Vee chefs prepared 13,000 pancakes in just over 7 hours. An adjudicator from Guinness World Records was present during the event and declared Hy-Vee as the new record title holder for the largest serving of pancakes.

The record was officially broken when Hy-Vee employees flipped the 12,717th pancake; however, the team continued to cook and ended the event with 13,000 pancakes at 12:16 p.m. The previous record was 12,716 set in 2017 in Moscow, Russia.

“What better way to celebrate the launch of our new breakfast menu than with a Guinness World Records title,” said Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications for Hy-Vee. “We are extremely appreciative of our amazing employees who helped make this event a success, and we are grateful for the partnership with Harvesters, which allows us to help feed those who are food insecure.”

