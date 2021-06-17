Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Hy-Vee, Inc. announces the launch of Hy-Vee Financial Services, fueled by Midwest Heritage.

Customers across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region can now enroll in and apply for financial services, including checking and savings accounts, auto and home insurance, home mortgages, consumer loans, and pet insurance. Additionally, Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks and Hy-Vee Plus premium members can also access exclusive insurance services and additional savings on mortgage loans and pet insurance. Customers can visit Hy-Vee Financial Services online to learn more.

“Customers are now seeking more affordable and more convenient financial options,” said Hy-Vee, Chairman, CEO, and President Randy Edeker. “By leveraging our ownership of our subsidiary Midwest Heritage, we are able to serve our customers in a new way that meets those needs, while also bringing more value to our Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks and Hy-Vee Plus members.”

Additional offerings such as life insurance policies, health insurance plans, and more are expected to be added to Hy-Vee Financial Services within the year.

Over the past several months, Hy-Vee and Midwest Heritage have installed contactless kiosks inside 210 Hy-Vee locations to allow a convenient spot for customers to access an overview of the offerings available through Hy-Vee Financial Services. Using the kiosks, customers can access QR codes to learn more about specific services on their mobile device or pick up brochures for more information.

“The in-store kiosks serve as a gateway for Hy-Vee customers to learn more about the affordable offerings available to them,” said Tony Kaska, chairman, CEO, and president of Midwest Heritage. “Customers who inquire to learn more about Hy-Vee Financial Services can expect to receive a personalized, high level of service as we help them select the best offerings based on their tailored financial needs and goals.”

Related