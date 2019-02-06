Hy-Vee expands list of discount medications

Hy-Vee announces the expansion of its discount medications list to assist customers with lowering healthcare costs. The new medication list went into effect February 1st and is available to all patients with no enrollment fees.

The new list includes an increased number of cholesterol, diabetes, gastrointestinal, mental health, women’s health and men’s health medications offered at a discounted price. It also includes commonly prescribed antibiotics. Generic prescriptions will be available for as low as $4.00 for a 30-day supply or $10 for a 90-day supply.

Additionally, a new 90-day supply discount is available for common medications in the cholesterol, diabetes, and heart health/blood pressure categories, making it easy for patients to get a 90-day supply for a great value.

Hy-Vee pharmaceutical services include prescription management, transfers, and a free Hy-Vee mobile app for both iOS and Android devices. Customers should call their local Hy-Vee pharmacy for assistance.

“Health care is the fastest-growing expense for many of the patients and families we serve,” said Kristin Williams, chief health officer and senior vice president for Hy-Vee. “We care deeply about each customer, from the fresh foods we offer to the medications we dispense. By enhancing our discount medications list, we hope this lightens the load of our customers’ health care costs.”

For Hy-Vee’s complete discount medications list, visit their pharmacy website for a complete list of discount medications.