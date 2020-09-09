Hunting clinic for youth with terminal or chronic illness to be held east of Unionville

The Missouri Department of Conservation is partnering with the Missouri Disabled Sportsmen and Outdoor Dream Foundation to offer an opportunity for youth with terminal or chronic illness to participate in a hunting clinic and mentored deer hunt east of Unionville.

The clinic for youth ages six to 15 will begin at the Rest Inn Him Lodge and Retreat Center on the afternoon of October 30th at 3 o’clock and go through November 1st.

Youth will learn about deer biology and habitat, hunting safety, shooting skills, ammunition and firearm selection, methods, and regulation. Participants will have time to go fishing and do other activities around deer camp. Youth will head afield for a mentored deer hunt.

Meals, track chairs for those with mobility impairments, necessary equipment, and assisting staff will be provided.

Space is limited for the clinic on October 30th through November 1st. Interested youth must apply by October 23rd on the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

Contact MDC Conservation Educator Rob Garver for more information at 660-785-2420.

