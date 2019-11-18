Hunters take nearly 89,000 deer on opening weekend

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 88,843 deer during the fall firearms deer season Saturday and Sunday. Of the total from this past weekend 51,086 were antlered bucks, 8,115 button bucks, and 29,642 does.

Top harvest counties for opening weekend were Franklin with 2,078 deer checked, Texas with 1,931, and Callaway with 1,735.

As deer hunting continues, Tele-Check on the conservation department website shows the number of taken as of midday Monday within Green Hills counties. The most in the area are Harrison with 849, Linn at 811, Sullivan 767, Daviess at 698, Putnam at 634, and Livingston County at 624. For the remaining counties, the deer kill total includes Mercer 534, Grundy 512, and Caldwell county 499.

The MDC approved “share the harvest” location for GrundyCounty is TK’s Processing on Highway 6 near Jamesport.

The November portion of fall firearms deer seasons continues through the 26th. Archery deer season opens again November 27th through January 15th.

