Hunters get new drop-off sites for CWD testing in North Missouri

To aid in the monitoring of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has deployed deer head drop-off sites across nine counties in the North Missouri region. These sites provide hunters with an easy and convenient way to submit harvested deer heads for voluntary CWD testing throughout the 2024-2025 fall deer hunting season.

Each drop-off location is equipped with a freezer where hunters can leave deer heads for testing. MDC staff will later collect the samples for analysis. This initiative offers hunters a voluntary, self-serve method of submitting deer heads without the need for immediate interaction with MDC staff.

How to Participate in CWD Testing

To submit a deer head for testing, hunters must first remove the head, ensuring that around six inches of the neck remains attached. For bucks, the antlers should also be removed. The head can then be placed in one of the designated freezer drop-off sites.

Materials such as trash bags, zip ties, and data sheets will be available at the sites. Hunters should label the heads using the provided materials and fill out the necessary information, which includes their name, contact details, Telecheck ID number, and the location where the deer was harvested.

Drop-Off Sites in North Missouri

The following locations in North Missouri are equipped with freezers for CWD testing submissions:

Linn County: New Boston Fire Department, 15831 Highway 129

Linn County: Linn County USDA Office, 121 Pershing Rd., Brookfield

Livingston County: Chillicothe MDC Office, 15368 LIV 2386

Carroll County: Tina Quick Shop, 15534 Highway 65, Tina

Ray County: Lawson Fire and Rescue Station #1, 402 East 6th St., Lawson

Clinton County: D-Tone General Store, 1006 West South St., Plattsburg

Caldwell County: Polo Realty, 101 East Elm St., Polo

Chariton County: Turps Best Baits LLC, 12209 Highway 5, Marceline

Chariton County: The Bottle LLC, 212 W Highway 24, Salisbury

Mercer County: Crossroads Liquor & Sporting, 502 North College, Princeton

Grundy County: American Sportsman LLC, 3007 East 10th St., Trenton

Grundy County: MFA Laredo, 410 East 2nd St., Laredo

For an interactive map showing all voluntary CWD testing drop-off sites statewide, hunters can visit this link.

Restrictions During Firearms Deer Season

During the opening weekend of firearms deer season, November 16-17, drop-off sites in counties with mandatory CWD sampling requirements will be unavailable. These counties include Linn, Carroll, Ray, Livingston, Chariton, Sullivan, and Grundy. Hunters in these counties must use the staffed MDC sampling stations during the mandatory sampling weekend. However, voluntary drop-off sites will still be available in Mercer, Clinton, and Caldwell counties, where mandatory sampling is not required.

Test Results and Safety Information

Hunters can check their results online using their Telecheck ID number at this link. Results will typically be available within three weeks. If a sample tests positive for CWD, MDC will contact the hunter directly.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that hunters avoid consuming meat from deer that have tested positive for CWD.

