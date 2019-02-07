Hunter Hayes and RaeLynn to perform in Kirksville

Grammy-nominated artist Hunter Hayes, with special guest RaeLynn, will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 23 in Truman State University’s Pershing Arena.

Hayes first debuted his self-titled album in 2011, and since then has released popular hits such as “Invincible,” “I Want Crazy,” “Wanted,” “Dear God” and “One Shot.”

RaeLynn was the highest-selling female country artist of last year. She received critical acclaim for her debut album in 2017, which included the songs “Love Triangle” and “Wildhorse.”

The concert is sponsored by the Student Activities Board. General admission tickets will go on sale Feb. 11 and can be purchased in advance for $20 in the SAB Office located in the Student Union Building Down Under. The SAB Office is open Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets will be $22 at the door.

No professional cameras, large bags, outside food or drink, alcohol or illegal substances will be permitted into the show. Any small bags brought are subject to search.