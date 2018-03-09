Humphreys man arrested on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Humphreys man in Sullivan County Thursday morning on multiple allegations.

The Patrol accused 42-year-old Brian McDonald of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an off-road recreational vehicle without a valid drivers license, and unlawfully operating a recreational vehicle on a highway.

He was also arrested on misdemeanor Grundy County warrants for driving while intoxicated, third-degree domestic assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

McDonald was transported to the Sullivan County Jail.

