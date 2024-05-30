Humphreys alumni gather for 2024 reunion

Share To Your Social Network

The Humphreys Alumni and Friends Reunion took place on May 25, 2024, at the Humphreys Community Center in Humphreys, Missouri. The event was filled with laughter, visiting, and reminiscing about days gone by and those who have passed from their lives.

Betty Spencer Hatcher of Trenton, Missouri, from the Class of 1949, attended the reunion as the oldest graduate. She and Lula Lee Burchett Warboys are believed to be the only two left from their class.

From the Class of 1957, Mary Susan McKay Scott and her husband, Melvin Scott, along with Marilyn Watson Shipley, were present. The Class of 1958 was represented by Joyce Downing Boswell.

Several members from the Class of 1960 attended, including Judy Callahan Meeker, Judy Hudson Buckner, Vernon Buckner, Victor Gender, Charles Emberton, and Bob Burchett. Elaine Lloyd Burchett represented the Class of 1962. Esta Carol Tipton Marrs and her husband, Don Marrs, along with Lois Scott Brattin, also attended from the same class.

Larry Christy and his guest represented the Class of 1963, while Marilyn Scott Ahring attended from the Class of 1967. Other classmates and friends, including Denise Hatcher Dickerson, Nancy Roach Emberton, and Paula Hatcher, also joined the gathering.

The group expressed appreciation to Bob and Elaine Burchett, Don and Esta Carol Marrs, and Charles and Nancy Emberton for organizing the reunion and ensuring a successful gathering.

The next reunion is planned for Memorial Day Saturday in May 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

