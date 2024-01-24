Humane Society of Missouri saves 55 dogs from neglect in Stone County

Share To Your Social Network

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force has successfully rescued 55 dogs from a property in Stone County, Missouri. The operation carried out in collaboration with Stone County deputies, uncovered the distressing scene where the remains of 15 dogs and five goats were also found.

According to court documents, a deputy witnessed the dogs engaging in a fight over the remains of a deceased dog within the same enclosure. The cause of death for these animals remains uncertain, with speculation around malnourishment or the recent severe cold weather being potential factors.

On January 19, John Maxwell Griffiths, arriving at the scene, confessed to owning and being responsible for the animal’s welfare. Consequently, Stone County prosecutors have charged Griffiths with 29 misdemeanor counts of animal abuse.

Following the rescue, the dogs were transported to the Humane Society’s Macklind headquarters in St. Louis for health evaluations and emergency veterinary care. Kathy Warnick, the President of the Humane Society of Missouri, expressed devastation over the animals’ suffering and the loss of life due to neglect. She also commended Stone County authorities for their prompt response and assistance in the operation.

The society is now focusing on the rehabilitative care of these dogs, with plans to make them available for adoption once they receive clearance from veterinary and behavioral assessments.

