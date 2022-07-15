Human remains discovered in Adair County identified

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office has identified the remains recovered during an investigation in the area of Youngstown Trail on July 10th. Through DNA testing, the remains were confirmed to be of Stephen Munn.

The person of interest, 38-year-old Jesse Darrell Rongey of Adair County, is still at large. The sheriff’s office has described him as being white, being five foot seven inches tall, and weighing 145 pounds. He also has brown eyes and black hair.

The sheriff’s office reported on July 14th that Rongey has tattoos. One tattoo on his back says “DON’T MESS WITH TEXAS.” Another is the number 13 ½. Other tattoos include an antlered deer on his left side rib cage, a woodpecker on his left upper arm, and a sleeve on his left arm. He also has tattoos on both legs.

Pictures of Rongey are on the Adair County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office, and Detention Center Facebook page.

Rongey’s last known location was in the Youngstown Trail area. The sheriff’s office reports that if Rongey is found, he should be considered armed and dangerous, and he should not be approached.

Anyone with information on Rongey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-4644, the Adair County E911 Center, the non-emergency line at 660-665-5621, or your local law enforcement agency.