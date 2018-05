The Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild will accept contributions to help ship quilts to area deployed servicemen in time for Christmas when the quilts are on display in Trenton next month.

The Hugs from Home Quilt Display will be at The Space at 1013 Main Street in Trenton June 16th from 10 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

The Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild will also sell chances on a quilt during the event with proceeds to go towards future quilt shows.

