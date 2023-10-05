HRSA grants $100,000 to address pediatric mental health crisis in rural northwest Missouri

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has pledged $100,000 in support of the Rural Northwest Missouri Behavioral Health Consortium’s efforts to combat the escalating pediatric mental health crisis in the region.

Under the leadership of Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, the consortium features partnerships from Mosaic Medical Center – Albany, Family Guidance Center, Northwest Missouri State University, New Beginnings Counseling Center, and the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board.

The HRSA’s Rural Network Planning funding is aimed at establishing an infrastructure to efficiently utilize resources, with the overarching objective of creating a regional behavioral health network.

“We are grateful to HRSA for their confidence in the mission and vision of our consortium,” remarked Nate Blackford, president of Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. “This investment is pivotal in fortifying our joint efforts to discern needs, harness resources, and devise a robust plan to tackle the prevailing mental health crisis.”

The awarded grant is set to empower the consortium in conducting a thorough pediatric mental health needs assessment and asset mapping. This critical evaluation will spotlight specific populations struggling to access resources across different communities. Furthermore, the assessment will guide the network in identifying regions where community education and provider training can be seamlessly rolled out to bridge existing service gaps.

The Consortium has extended its gratitude to HRSA for prioritizing pediatric mental health. The primary focus of these initiatives will be on six counties in northwest Missouri, namely: Andrew, Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway, and Worth.

