Houston and Carrollton receive grants from Missouri Department of Natural Resources

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a total of $100,000 in Clean Water Engineering Report Grant funding to the cities of Houston and Carrollton. Each community will use its $50,000 grant to evaluate its wastewater treatment system.

The grant provides funding for qualified communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements. Houston and Carrollton will use their grants to identify necessary improvements to their wastewater systems. These improvements aim to ensure reliable service, meet permit requirements, and reduce stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes. Houston’s facility plan is expected to be completed in June 2025, while Carrollton’s plan is anticipated to be finished in July 2025.

“Dru Buntin, Director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, emphasized the importance of wastewater systems for every community. “Through this grant, we can assist cities like Houston and Carrollton in identifying the necessary changes to maintain and improve their wastewater systems. This effort helps protect public and environmental health and enhances the quality of life for Missourians,” Buntin stated.

The department is dedicated to supporting Missouri communities in their water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, it offers funding opportunities for communities that meet specific criteria related to water quality, wastewater, and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project is funded wholly or in part by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

