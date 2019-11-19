House on Trenton Road in Chillicothe damaged by fire

A house fire Monday morning in Chillicothe was extinguished by Chillicothe firefighters with no injuries were reported.

Just before 10 o’clock Monday, the department went to a residence at 1462 Trenton Road in Chillicothe where smoke was seen coming from the roof. Captain Derrick Allen reported the fire and smoke was in the attic near the chimney area. He reported approximately one thousand gallons of water mixed with foam was applied to the affected areas and the fire was extinguished.

There also was a large trash fire about 100 yards behind the residence that was extinguished with about 700 gallons of water.

According to the Chillicothe Fire Department, the owner of the house was listed as Kirby Vulgamott with Chad Vulgamott as the occupant.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares