House of Prayer in Chillicothe to hold annual banquet to address rural poverty in north Missouri

House of Prayer will hold the 11th Annual Show God’s Love Banquet to help address rural poverty in North Missouri.

Philanthropists Travis and Meghann Figg will be the featured speakers at the House of Prayer Building of Chillicothe on March 18th at 5 pm. Travis Figg is a financial advisor, and Meghann Figg is a pediatric physical therapist.

There will also be silent and live auctions.

The Show God’s Love Banquet on March 18th will cost $30 per person or $210 for a table of eight.

RSVP is requested by March 3rd.

More information can be obtained by calling the House of Prayer at 660-646-3450.

