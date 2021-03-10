House in Milan, destroyed by fire, a total loss

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Milan Rural Fire Department and Medicine Creek Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in Milan on March 9th in which the house was considered a total loss.

Milan Rural Fire Chief Rick Gardner reports nothing was saved of the two-story structure at 19626 Boulder Drive. The fire was described as being fully involved when Milan Rural Fire arrived on the scene with two units and several personnel.

Grundy Electric Cooperative also came because electric poles were on fire. Medicine Creek Fire Chief Terry Purdy notes about five to 10 acres also burned near the house.

Gardner says the owner, identified as Eldo England, told Gardner he jumped through a window to get out of the house. The man did not ask for medical assistance at the scene. The Red Cross was notified of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but Gardner notes it was not suspicious.

Milan Fire was at the scene for about one and a half hours. Milan responded to the fire as automatic aid while Medicine Creek fought another fire. Purdy reports Medicine Creek responded after it cleared the scene of a grass fire at Half Rock in which about 10 acres burned. Medicine Creek responded to the fire at Half Rock with a tanker and brush truck. Someone was also there with a utility terrain vehicle with a tanker.

Purdy says a fire in the same area Saturday was caused by someone starting a small brush pile fire that got away from him or her. He believes March 9th’s fire was related to March 6th’s.

Medicine Creek Fire was at the scene about 45 minutes before going to the house fire.

Related