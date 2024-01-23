House in Laredo destroyed by fire, pets perish in blaze

Share To Your Social Network

A single one-story house in Laredo suffered a total loss after catching fire early on Tuesday morning, January 23rd.

Laredo Fire Protection District Chief Kenny Meeker reported that by the time the fire department arrived at the property located on Second Avenue, just north of the fire station, the roof had already collapsed. He indicated that the house was deemed a total loss even before the fire was noticed or reported.

At the time of the incident, the occupant, identified as John Penland, was at work, leaving the house unattended. The property is owned by Jeremy Sharp.

Additionally, a nearby storage shed sustained minor damage due to the fire.

While the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, Chief Meeker mentioned that the house was equipped with both a wood stove and an electric heater, which were in use. He also noted the unfortunate loss of some pets in the fire, although no human injuries were reported. Grundy County Ambulance service was present at the scene for precautionary measures.

The American Red Cross has stepped in to offer assistance to Penland following the incident.

Laredo Fire Protection District personnel were engaged at the scene for approximately one hour.

