House burns to the foundation on Northwest 23rd Street in Grundy County

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Northwest 23rd Street on Wednesday morning, of December 7th.

The house was owned by Jason and Jenny Hunter who report that the house burnt to the foundation. No one was living in the house, and no one was in it at the time the fire started.

Grundy County Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts reports the cause of the fire is undetermined. Hunter says she thinks the cause was electrical.

A pumper and a tanker responded to the fire. Firefighters were at the scene for approximately one hour.

There were no injuries, but Grundy County Ambulance was on the scene as a precaution.

