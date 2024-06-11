House at 103 Saint Paul Street in Chillicothe damaged by fire

Share To Your Social Network

A house in Chillicothe was damaged by a fire on Monday afternoon, June 10.

Chillicothe Fire Department Lieutenant Andy Vaughn reports that upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fire showing on the west side of 103 Saint Paul Street. One engine and one ladder truck responded to the scene.

A four-inch supply line was attached to a hydrant, and a cross-lay was pulled. The ceiling was pulled in the kitchen and living room, and the house was ventilated using the fire department’s smoke ejector.

Vaughn reports that the heaviest damage was to the west side of the house, leading into the kitchen and living room.

All members of the household escaped before the fire department arrived, according to Vaughn. He states that the cause of the fire is undetermined and that there is no gas service to the house.

Chillicothe Municipal Utilities was called to disconnect the power, and an electric meter was destroyed in the fire.

The homeowner is listed as Patricia Hines. The fire department was at the scene for about an hour.

