Hotel manager admits to $153,518 fraud in Richmond Heights

A Richmond Heights hotel manager admitted on Friday to a scheme that defrauded the hotel of $153,518 and involved attempts to steal an additional $61,998 through manipulation of the hotel’s reservation system. She also attempted to steal $109,000 from hotel customers through credit card fraud.

Angelique Patterson, 39, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to five counts of wire fraud. As the hotel’s assistant general manager, Patterson manipulated the reservation system to retroactively change payment records, falsely indicating that customers had used loyalty reward points for their stay. She then added her own credit or debit card information to the system, issuing fraudulent refunds to herself. This scheme allowed Patterson to illegally obtain $153,518 between March and October 2023.

On October 4, 2023, despite not being on duty, Patterson attempted to refund herself an additional $61,998 using the hotel’s desk computer and a coworker’s login credentials.

Additionally, Patterson admitted to using hotel customers’ credit card information between August and September 2021 to make fake charges through her own company, Angel Entertains LLC. She attempted to fraudulently obtain $109,000 through these transactions.

Patterson is scheduled to be sentenced on December 5. Each count of wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Patterson will also be required to repay the stolen funds.

The FBI conducted the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Cort VanOstran is prosecuting the case.

