Hopkins man killed after being ejected from car in Nodaway County

A northwest Missouri resident was fatally injured when the car he was driving veered off a road in Nodaway County overturning several times.

Thirty-three-year old David Pivral of Hopkins was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at MosaicMmedical Center in Maryville.

The crash happened Friday evening seven miles northeast of Pickering on Route NN as the eastbound car crossed the center line, the driver overcorrected, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, hit the ground twice, started overturning, struck a fence. The car continued overturning multiple times before coming to rest on its wheels.

The car was demolished and the patrol reports Pivral was not wearing a seat belt.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares