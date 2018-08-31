Honey Creek Bridge south of Gallatin to open to traffic late today

The bridge over Honey Creek just south of Gallatin on Route 13 has been a pathway for motorists since 1934. Contractors from L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to reopen the bridge Friday, August 31 at roughly 6 p.m. Crews closed the bridge in mid-May for a replacement project.

Due to forecasted weather crews made the decision to reopen the roadway to traffic while work continues on the bridge over the next two weeks. Motorists may experience occasional lane drops and traffic delays due to the ongoing work.

Though the roadway has reopened, motorists are urged to continue to use caution and eliminate distractions. Workers and machinery will still be on the roadsides, close to the roadway, completing parts of the project.

All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.