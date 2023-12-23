Homicide probe underway after body found in Rocky Hollow Park

A homicide investigation is underway following the discovery of a body at Rocky Hollow Park near Excelsior Springs on Friday morning, December 22.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated that a county parks employee found the body off Highway 14812 at the park located on Old Quarry Road. They observed evidence suggesting that the body was recently placed at this location.

The deceased individual remains unidentified. The body is of a man, presumed to be white or Hispanic, aged between 35 and 45 years.

Notably, the man had a distinct bull tattoo on his upper left arm.

For anyone who recognizes the tattoo or has additional information, please contact the investigators at 816-407-3723 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).