Homeless man charged with vehicle tampering and trespass in Trenton

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Police Department arrested a homeless man on February 7 on two charges.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 62-year-old Jerry Lee Seward, whose last known address was in Jamesport, has been charged with felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor first-degree trespass.

His bond was set at $15,000 cash only, with special conditions. He is scheduled to appear in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court on February 13.

Court documents accuse Seward of unlawfully operating a tractor-trailer without the consent of the owner. He is also accused of entering and remaining unlawfully on real property on Nichols Street after receiving communication against trespassing on that property.

Related