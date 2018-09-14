Homecoming activities in Trenton kick off with a parade

A parade this afternoon in Trenton will follow the usual route for Homecoming.

Entries line up in the Trenton high school parking lot then leave at 2 o’clock. The parade travels on Normal Street to 17th, west to Harris Avenue, south to 9th street where the route turns onto 9th and concludes at Bulldog Avenue.

Grand marshals for the Homecoming parade are Dave and Ruby Woodson of Trenton. Trenton will host Putnam County of Unionville in the football game at C.F. Russell Stadium.

In pre-game ceremonies, the homecoming queen and king and their court will be introduced. The girls will be escorted down the 50-yard line by their fathers. Assisting with introductions will be the high school marching band and color guard.