Home values in the Green Hills increase according to a new study

Four of the Green Hills counties are listed in the top ten of Missouri for growth in the value of homes during the past five years. Information is contained in a new study by Smart Asset which describes itself as a financial technology company.

Mercer and Sullivan counties lead the state of Missouri, ranking first and second respectively, for having the greatest growth in the value of homes. Linn County is listed fourth and Grundy County is sixth.

According to Smart Asset, Mercer County has experienced a growth in home value of 124 percent. The value of homes in Sullivan County has increased by 109 percent. In Linn County, the growth is 96 percent and in Grundy County, the home values have increased by 96 percent during the five years of the study.

Another area county, Gentry, is ranked 7th with 79 percent growth in home values.

Smart Asset said the home value rankings are one factor in a three-part study on places receiving the most value for their property taxes. An interactive map on the tax section of the Smart Asset website highlights where property taxes are spent most effectively. More information broken down by county regarding taxes in Missouri is at this link.

Smart Asset said it used a series of calculations in property tax changes for each county to establish the list of where property values rose by the greatest amount.

In effect, the study indicates where consumers were motivated to buy homes and experience a positive return on their investment.