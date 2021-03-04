Home gardening webinar series returns beginning March 25

State News March 4, 2021March 4, 2021 KTTN News
Home Garden Photo Courtesy University Missouri Extension
The University of Missouri Extension will offer a webinar series to help beginning home gardeners grow a vegetable garden. The Zoom course covers the basics from planning and seed starting to diseases and insects.

Sessions are 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, March 25-May 27. Live sessions include lectures followed by question-and-answer periods with MU Extension horticulture specialists.

“For those interested in growing their own food, this is a good course to start with, focusing on the basic knowledge for gardens,” said MU Extension horticulturist Debi Kelly.

The schedule of topics include:

  •  March 25: Planning the garden.
  •  April 1: Seed starting and sourcing plant materials.
  •  April 8: Cool-season crops.
  •  April 15: Alternative gardening methods (includes a container, raised bed, square foot).
  •  April 22: Crop fertility (includes making compost).
  •  April 29: Warm-season crops.
  •  May 6: Diseases in your garden.
  •  May 13: Insects in your garden.
  •  May 20: Herbs.
  • May 27: Perennial and specialty vegetables.

Register at THIS LINK and for questions, contact Kelly at [email protected] or 636-797-5391.

