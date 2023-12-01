“Home for the Holidays” set for December 2nd in Brookfield

Local News December 1, 2023 Jennifer Thies
“Home for the Holidays”themed events will be held in Brookfield on December 2nd.

A Christmas Celebration and Parade will be at East Twin Park. From 9 to 11 a.m., there will be carriage rides, mini train rides, and Santa visits. Parks and Recreation will provide hot chocolate. The Southern Bank and Regional Missouri Bank will provide cookies.

Christmas Parade lineup will start at the library at 11:30. The parade on North Main Street will begin at noon. Main Street Brookfield and Parks and Recreation organized the parade.

Visits and photos with The Grinch will be at Local Luxuries all day December 2nd. Children’s crafts and mulled wine for adults will be at UnWined and Shop. There will also be holiday music on Main Street.

A Community Chorus Christmas concert will be at the Trinity United Methodist Church December 3rd at 2 p.m.

Brookfield Parks and Recreation will sponsor Candyland in the Park Baptist Church Fellowship Hall December 16th from 9 to 11 a.m. Attendees should bring a canned good or toy for those who are less fortunate.

