Home destroyed by fire on Monroe Street in Trenton

Trenton Fire Chief Brandon Gibler reports a house is a total loss and unlivable after a fire on Wednesday night, December 9th. A family pet, a dog, also died in the fire.

Upon arrival at the scene, Firefighter Derek Hert says firefighters found heavy smoke and fire throughout the structure at 401 Monroe Street. Firefighters deployed a one and three-quarter-inch attack line to knock down the fire on the backside and another one and three-quarter-inch attack line to the front. Firefighters entered the house to search for any occupants, extinguish the fire, and check for hot spots.

There was major fire and smoke damage to the entire structure, and Gibler notes the Red Cross was contacted, the organization contacted the occupants, Damon and Karen Buss, to provide relief. The owners were listed as George and Paula Ellis.

None of the occupants of the building were reported injured. The cause of the fire is undetermined with the Trenton Fire Department at the scene for three hours.

The department received assistance from Grundy County Rural Fire, Grundy County Ambulance, Trenton Police, and Trenton Municipal Utilities.

