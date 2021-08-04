Holts Summit man indicted for armed robbery

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for the armed robbery of a Dollar General store in Jefferson City, Mo.

Tyler Steven Mitchell Williams, 24, of Holts Summit, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Jefferson City on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The federal indictment alleges that Williams used a firearm to rob the Dollar General store at 1414 Missouri Blvd., Jefferson City, on July 7, 2021. Law enforcement officers identified Williams and his vehicle based on surveillance video. Officers located and arrested him a few hours after the robbery occurred.

The indictment also charges Williams with one count of brandishing and using a firearm during a crime of violence. Williams allegedly used a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun in the robbery.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley S. Turner. It was investigated by the Jefferson City, Mo., Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

