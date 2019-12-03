Holly Jolly Vendor Event to be held in Princeton

Artisans and vendors will be present at the Ninth Annual Holly Jolly Vendor Event in the Princeton School Saturday, December 7, 2019.

Those attending the event in the gym from 9 to 2 o’clock are asked to bring a non-perishable item for the Mercer County Food Bank. The event will include a customer scavenger hunt and a vendor ugly sweater contest.

One penny will equal one vote for the ugly sweater contest, and the proceeds will go to Helping Hands. There will also be food available and Christmas carols.

In remembrance of Pearl Harbor Day, veterans and current military will receive a 10% discount at participating vendor tables during the Holly Jolly Vendor Event at the Princeton School Saturday.

