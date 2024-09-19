Holiday music comes to Chillicothe with two shows on Dec. 7 and 14

Chillicothe will host two Christmas-themed shows this holiday season.

First, Central Standard and Vocal Standard, two a cappella groups from Kansas City, will perform at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center on December 7, 2024, at 3 p.m. According to spokesperson Mary Lou VanDeventer, Central Standard is an all-male group, while Vocal Standard is an all-female group. This show is part of the Chillicothe Area Arts Council’s season.

Next, “Celebrate Christmas” will occur at the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Historical Museum Church on December 14, 2024, at 3 p.m. The show will feature Mary Lou VanDeventer as a vocalist, accompanied by Dr. James Cockman and Jamie Pauls on piano. VanDeventer promises an interactive experience.