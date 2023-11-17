Hoffmann Brothers expands in Maryland Heights, Missouri, investing nearly $6 million and planning to create 300 new jobs

Hoffmann Brothers, a full-service residential and commercial provider of heating, air conditioning, and more, announced today that it has expanded in Maryland Heights, investing nearly $6 million and planning to create 300 new jobs. The company’s expansion includes the construction of a new shared services space that will accommodate its growth in the St. Louis region and beyond.

“We’re pleased to see Hoffmann Brothers continuing to grow and create jobs in St. Louis,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This company’s long history in the region speaks to our state’s ability to support leading businesses. As our investments in Missouri’s workforce and infrastructure continue to produce results, we look forward to the continued success of quality employers like Hoffmann Brothers.”

Hoffmann Brothers has provided expertise in heating, cooling, electrical, plumbing, and appliance repair to St. Louis customers for more than 40 years. In 2020, the company opened its first location in Nashville, Tennessee. Construction of Hoffmann Brothers’ expanded location in Maryland Heights, which spans 20,000 square feet, is now complete. The space houses the company’s marketing, finance, accounting, customer experience, information technology, and inside sales teams. These team members will support Hoffmann Brothers’ operations in both St. Louis and Nashville.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Missouri Department of Economic Development to create more high-paying jobs in Missouri and bring this project to life,” said Chris Hoffmann, Hoffmann Brothers CEO. “The team at the DED was great to work with, and our company is energized as we head into this next phase of growth.”

Hoffmann Brothers has experienced rapid growth in recent years and shows no signs of slowing its expansion and hiring. The company has hired, trained, and developed some of the most skilled technicians in the industry, which has enabled its service to a broad range of customers including homeowners, distribution centers, retail shopping centers, industrial manufacturers, and large office complexes. Hoffmann Brothers has also demonstrated its commitment to the St. Louis region by partnering with community organizations to give back through a variety of charitable causes.

New jobs added as part of Hoffmann Brothers’ expansion will pay an average wage well above the county and city average.

“Hoffmann Brothers is a shining example of an employer benefitting its community and helping Missourians prosper,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “This expansion is adding hundreds of good-paying jobs while serving as further proof of our state’s status as an ideal business location. We’re grateful for Hoffmann Brothers’ commitment to St. Louis as it continues to create new opportunities in the region.”

For this expansion, Hoffmann Brothers will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

Hoffmann Brothers Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Electrical is a full-service company providing experienced industry experts throughout the greater St. Louis area. The company takes pride in providing indoor comfort through heating, cooling, electrical, plumbing, and appliance repair for both residential and commercial properties. Hoffmann Brothers, which is more than 40 years strong in St. Louis, also opened its doors in Nashville, Tennessee, in August 2020. With a high priority on people, the company is committed to offering home and business owners the best products, services, and customer service available anywhere.

To learn more about Hoffmann Brothers, visit their website at this link.